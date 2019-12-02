Financial Supervisory Authority survey: safeguarding basic banking services requires easy-to-use digital services and alternative service options
A survey by the Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA) shows that, overall, the right of customers to basic banking services is implemented appropriately in Finnish banks. Safeguarding basic banking services for all customer groups requires, however, that banks both improve the availability of digital services and maintain the provision of basic banking services as an alternative to digital services. The FIN-FSA monitors the implementation of these measures as well as changes in the pricing of services.
“Digital banking services facilitate access to banking services anywhere, anytime. The FIN-FSA welcomes this development. However, the accessibility and availability of digital services need to be further improved to address the needs of special groups. It is important for different customer groups to be able to make greater use of digital banking services,” says the FIN-FSA’s Director General, Anneli Tuominen.
The branch network serving private customers has been significantly reduced in recent years, while the number of branch offices offering full-time cash services has decreased. The availability of basic banking services has therefore deteriorated for those customers who are unable to handle their banking transactions digitally.
Banking costs are less expensive for users of digital banking services. The biggest change in costs concerns cash withdrawals from ATMs, for which an increasing number of banks have begun to charge a fee beyond a certain number of withdrawals. The FIN-FSA has also noted in the survey that there are large differences between banks in the pricing of individual banking services.
Monitoring the availability of basic banking services
The FIN-FSA has also assessed the availability of digital services, advisory services and materials, and alternatives to digital services.
Where appropriate, user-friendly changes should be made to digital services – namely adjustments that will improve the availability and accessibility of the services also for those customers who, for one reason or another, are unable to use them. The adjustments made by banks often relate to, for example, support for voice control and screen reader programs as well as identification tools.
The level of these adjustments and alternatives to digital services vary from bank to bank. Advocacy organisations representing special groups do not, however, consider the adjustments and alternatives to be in all respects sufficient.
Banks should pay attention to providing information and advice about adjustments and alternatives. In addition, banks should ensure that the information is directed at the right target groups.
Banks should also provide non-digital banking services
The FIN-FSA considers it important that banks offer the option of making cash withdrawals in shops or other retail sales points and actively explore the adequacy of the cash withdrawal network and the potential to increase merchant cooperation to improve cash withdrawal opportunities. Banks should also inform customers about the various cash withdrawal options.
In addition, banks should assess opportunities to expand the range of basic banking services handled in their telephone customer service (for example ordering payment service envelopes, paying bills and concluding electronic invoice agreements by telephone), ensure that the prices of individual basic banking services are affordable and make, if necessary, reasonable adjustments to digital banking services. It is also important that banks offer advice on digital banking services in localities where there is no branch.
On 29 November 2019, the FIN-FSA presented to the Parliamentary Supervisory Council a survey of the availability and pricing of basic banking services provided for by law. The survey is based on material available on the consumer payment account comparison website (www.fine.fi/maksutilivertailu, in Finnish), feedback from customers, stakeholders and supervised entities, and a thematic evaluation made in connection with the survey.
See also
Survey of basic banking services 2019 (in Finnish)
Translation will be available here on 3 December at the latest.
For further information, please contact:
Samu Kurri, Head of Department
Requests for interviews are coordinated by FIN-FSA Communications, tel. +358 9 183 5030, weekdays 9.00–16.00.
Keywords
About Finanssivalvonta
PL 103, Snellmaninkatu 6
00100 Helsinki
09 183 51https://www.finanssivalvonta.fi/
Finanssivalvonta, or the Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA), is the authority for supervision of Finland’s financial and insurance sectors. The entities supervised by the authority include banks, insurance and pension companies as well as other companies operating in the insurance sector, investment firms, fund management companies and the Helsinki Stock Exchange. We foster financial stability and confidence in the financial markets and enhance protection for customers, investors and the insured.
Subscribe to releases from Finanssivalvonta
Subscribe to all the latest releases from Finanssivalvonta by registering your e-mail address below. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Latest releases from Finanssivalvonta
Finanssivalvonnan selvitys: peruspankkipalveluiden turvaaminen edellyttää digitaalisten palveluiden helppokäyttöisyyttä ja vaihtoehtoisia asiointitapoja2.12.2019 12:07:25 EET | Tiedote
Finanssivalvonnan tekemän selvityksen mukaan suomalaisissa pankeissa asiakkaiden oikeus peruspankkipalveluihin toteutuu kokonaisuutena tarkastellen asianmukaisesti. Kuitenkin peruspankkipalveluiden turvaaminen kaikille asiakasryhmille edellyttää, että pankit sekä parantavat digitaalisten palveluiden saavutettavuutta että ylläpitävät digitaaliselle asioinnille vaihtoehtoisia peruspankkipalveluita. Finanssivalvonta seuraa näiden toimenpiteiden toteutumista sekä palveluiden hinnoittelussa tapahtuvia muutoksia.
Finansinspektionens utredning: tryggandet av grundläggande banktjänster förutsätter lättanvändliga digitala tjänster och icke-digitala alternativ2.12.2019 12:07:25 EET | Tiedote
Enligt Finansinspektionens utredning tillgodoses kundernas rätt till grundläggande banktjänster som helhet på ett adekvat sätt i de finska bankerna. Tryggandet av grundläggande banktjänster för alla kundgrupper förutsätter emellertid att bankerna både förbättrar tillgången till digitala tjänster och upprätthåller alternativa grundläggande banktjänster till de digitala tjänsterna. Finansinspektionen följer genomförandet av dessa åtgärder samt ändringarna i prissättningen av tjänsterna.
Finanssivalvonnan seminaari: Digitalisaatio, tekoäly ja datan käyttö muuttavat finanssipalveluita, kuinka käy asiakkaan?26.11.2019 09:00:00 EET | Tiedote
Digitalisaatio, tekoäly ja yhä laajempi datan käyttö parantavat finanssialan kustannustehokkuutta ja mahdollistavat parempien palveluiden tarjoamisen asiakkaille. Ne voivat hyödyttää monin tavoin sekä asiakkaita että palveluntarjoajia. Muutokseen liittyy kuitenkin riskejä, jotka toimijoiden on tunnistettava ja hallittava.
Finansinspektionens seminarium: Digitalisering, artificiell intelligens och dataanvändning formar om de finansiella tjänsterna. Vad innebär det för kunden?26.11.2019 09:00:00 EET | Tiedote
Digitalisering, artificiell intelligens och ständigt växande dataanvändning ökar den finansiella sektorns kostnadseffektivitet och gör det möjligt att erbjuda kunderna bättre tjänster. Dessa tjänster kan både kunder och tjänsteleverantörer dra nytta av på många sätt. Den digitala omvandlingen är dock förenad med risker som aktörerna måste identifiera och hantera.
Financial Supervisory Authority seminar: Digitalisation, artificial intelligence and data use are transforming financial services. What does this mean for the customer?26.11.2019 09:00:00 EET | Press release
Digitalisation, artificial intelligence and ever increasing data use are improving the cost-efficiency of the financial sector and facilitating the provision of better services to customers. These services can benefit both customers and service providers in many ways. However, the transformation involves risks which the relevant actors must identify and manage.
Finansinspektionen har beviljat registrering för fem tillhandahållare av virtuella valutor – målet för tillsynen är att bekämpa penningtvätt1.11.2019 10:30:00 EET | Tiedote
Finansinspektionen har beviljat registrering som tillhandahållare av virtuella valutor för LocalBitcoins Oy, NorthCrypto Oy, Prasos Oy, Prasos Cash Management Oy och Tesseract Group Oy. Syftet med registrering och tillsyn av aktörerna inom branschen är att ta in dem i lagstiftningen om förhindrande av penningtvätt.
In our pressroom you can read all our latest releases, find our press contacts, images, documents and other relevant information about us.Visit our pressroom