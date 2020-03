Finansinspektionen har gjort en anmälan till social- och hälsovårdsministeriet om exceptionella omständigheter på finansmarknaden

Corona virus contingency planning at the Financial Supervisory Authority 13.3.2020 12:29:05 EET | Press release

The Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA) has taken contingency measures in view of the corona virus to ensure the safety and wellbeing of staff members and the continuity of the FIN-FSA’s operations. The FIN-FSA is also closely monitoring the situation on the financial markets and in supervised entities in cooperation with other Finnish authorities and European supervisors.