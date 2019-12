Finanssisektorin vakavaraisuus 30.9.2019: Suomen finanssisektorin vakavaraisuus pysynyt hyvällä tasolla

Financial Supervisory Authority survey: safeguarding basic banking services requires easy-to-use digital services and alternative service options 2.12.2019 12:07:25 EET | Press release

A survey by the Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA) shows that, overall, the right of customers to basic banking services is implemented appropriately in Finnish banks. Safeguarding basic banking services for all customer groups requires, however, that banks both improve the availability of digital services and maintain the provision of basic banking services as an alternative to digital services. The FIN-FSA monitors the implementation of these measures as well as changes in the pricing of services.