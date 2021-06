Finanssisektorin vakavaraisuus 31.3.2021: Suomen finanssisektorin vakavaraisuus pysyi hyvällä tasolla

Tero Kurenmaa to head Legal Unit at the FIN-FSA 17.5.2021 14:16:15 EEST | Press release

Tero Kurenmaa, Doctor of Laws (LLD), has been appointed Head of the new Legal Unit at the FIN-FSA for a five-year term, commencing 1 June 2021. The Head of Legal Unit is a member of the FIN-FSA’s management group and reports directly to the Director General. The newly established Legal Unit is responsible for the FIN-FSA’s legal policies and decisions, the preparation of administrative sanctions, and the coordination of FIN-FSA regulations and guidelines. In addition, the unit ensures consistency across legal interpretations prepared at different departments. The unit also offers general counsel to the FIN-FSA’s management and to the rest of organisation. Prior to his new post, Mr Kurenmaa served as Deputy Director at the National Bureau of Investigation. He has previously served as a Director General at the Ministry of the Interior and as a project administrator appointed by the National Police Board of Finland, responsible for a report on the status of crime prevention in Finland. Mr