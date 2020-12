Finanssivalvonnan johtokunta nimitetty vuosiksi 2021-2023

Financial Supervisory Authority survey: Digitalisation of basic banking services is continuing strongly – banks, however, must continue to take all customer groups into account in provision of services 4.12.2020 12:01:17 EET | Press release

A survey by the Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA) shows that, overall, the right of customers to basic banking services is implemented appropriately. However, concerns about the availability and pricing of basic banking services have emerged with the increasing digitalisation of banking services, and these are addressed in the range of services offered by banks to specific groups.