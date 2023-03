Finanssivalvonnan lehdistötilaisuus tiistaina 15.3. klo 10.00

Liisa Siika-aho appointed to the Board of the Financial Supervisory Authority 17.2.2023 10:45:00 EET | Press release

The Parliamentary Supervisory Council, on 17 February 2023, appointed Director General Liisa Siika-aho as a member of the Board of the Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA). The appointment was made on the basis of a proposal by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health. Liisa Siika-aho heads the Ministry’s Department for Insurance and Social Security. The appointment is effective from 17 February 2023 and is valid until the end of the Board’s three-year term, which began on 1 January 2021. The Chair of the FIN-FSA Board is Marja Nykänen, Deputy Governor of the Bank of Finland, and the Vice Chair is Pauli Kariniemi, Director General, Ministry of Finance. The other Board members are Lasse Heiniö, MSc, SHV (Actuary accredited by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health), Martti Hetemäki, Professor of Practice, and Leena Kallasvuo, MBA. Katja Taipalus, Head of Department at the Bank of Finland, acts as deputy for Marja Nykänen; Paula Kirppu, Senior Ministerial Adviser, Legislative Af