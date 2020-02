Finanssivalvonnan nimeä käytetään huijausyrityksissä

Strategy of the Financial Supervisory Authority 2020-2022: Supervision will focus on impacts and risks of digitalisation and climate change on the financial sector and prevention of money laundering 21.1.2020 10:35:15 EET | Press release

The strategy of the Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA) for 2020-2022 is based on three main pillars: orienting supervision according to changes in the operating environment, improving quality and efficiency of operations, and maintaining the strong expertise of personnel. In the next few years, according to the strategy, supervision will focus on three key areas: climate change, digitalisation and prevention of money laundering.