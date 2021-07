Finanssivalvonta ei jatka luottolaitoksia koskevaa voitonjakosuositusta 30.9.2021 jälkeen

Financial Supervisory Authority becomes member of Network of Central Banks and Supervisors for Greening the Financial System (NGFS) 15.6.2021 10:15:00 EEST | Press release

The Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA) has been accepted as a member of the Network of Central Banks and Supervisors for Greening the Financial System (NGFS). The network develops practices aimed at improving conditions for sustainable financing and identifying the risks to the financial sector from climate change.