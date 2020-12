Finanssivalvonta on asettanut asiamiehen valvomaan Keskinäinen Työeläkevakuutusyhtiö Elon toimintaa

Financial sector’s capital position as at 30 September 2020: Finnish financial sector's capital position strengthened slightly as economy recovered – impacts of the coronavirus pandemic will become evident with a lag, however 9.12.2020 09:40:00 EET | Press release

The Finnish financial sector’s capital position strengthened in the third quarter of 2020, as the economy recovered from the strong decline witnessed in the previous quarter. Finnish banks’ ability to absorb losses and provide credit remained strong. The Finnish banking sector’s capital ratios remained stronger than the European average. Capital ratios strengthened also in the pension, life and non-life insurance sectors.