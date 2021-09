Finanssivalvonta on määrännyt POP Pankkikeskus osk:lle seuraamusmaksun ja antanut sille julkisen varoituksen

Finnish financial sector is stable - economy is recovering but risks remain high 14.9.2021 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

The Finnish financial sector remained stable in the first half of 2021. Economic recovery and investment market developments supported the profitability of the Finnish financial sector. The pandemic continues to perpetuate uncertainty in the economy and financial markets. For this reason, it is important that the capital position and liquidity of the financial sector remain strong.