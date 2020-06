Finanssivalvonta on määrännyt seuraamusmaksun Evli-Rahastoyhtiö Oy:lle liputusilmoituksen viivästymisestä

FIN-FSA imposes penalty payment on Evli Fund Management Company Ltd for delay in notification of major holdings 16.6.2020 12:09:19 EEST | Press release

The Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA) has imposed a penalty payment of EUR 45,000 on Evli Fund Management Company Ltd for failure to comply with the deadline laid down in the Securities Markets Act for notifying major shareholdings and proportions of voting rights. The notification must be made without undue delay, whereas in this case the delay was 20 trading days.