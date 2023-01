Finanssivalvonta peruuttaa Nada express osk:n maksulaitoslain mukaisen rekisteröinnin maksupalvelun tarjoamisesta ilman toimilupaa

In anti-money laundering practices, it is important to strike a balance between managing risks and ensuring a level financial playing field 15.12.2022 12:50:00 EET | Press release

The Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA) has found that there has been an increase in the number of rejections of customer applications and terminations issued by banks to legal entities. The FIN-FSA does not require banks to be exposed to no money laundering and terrorist financing risks at all in their activities. In managing money laundering risks, it is important to strike a balance between how to avoid and manage risks while ensuring a level playing field in society for financial activities and access to essential services.