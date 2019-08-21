FIND BALANCE THROUGH FINNISH SENSOR TECHNOLOGY!
Ainone Balance® Software, created by the Finnish company Ainone for balance measurement, is intended for use by health care and coaching professionals. Ainone Balance® is a CE labelled medical device. Even though balance is considered important by professionals, it is in most cases evaluated only visually or with the help of a watch, pen and a scale of assessment. Sometimes an evaluation is completely neglected. Ainone has developed a measurement device based on mobile technology to assist professionals in evaluating balance. All that is needed is a Movesense sensor and the Ainone Balance measurement software. Ainone Balance gives a precise numeric value of balance, which can be utilised in human performance measurement, monitoring of rehabilitation and coaching, and as part of other balance tests. Ainone Balance is a simple and quick way to measure balance.
Balance is an indication of human performance
Control of balance is one of the key components of human performance, in working age people, children, the aged and athletes alike. Balance is also linked to certain musculoskeletal and neurological diseases. Research indicates that measurement of balance can identify signs related to ageing or illnesses. For example, in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease, impairment of balance together with cognitive performance may constitute a factor that can facilitate a diagnosis of at the early stage of the disease¹. The total estimated worldwide cost of dementia care is around US$ 1,000 billion². Early diagnosis of the disease will save care costs and improve quality of life for affected individuals³.
“Balance has been widely overlooked in evaluating human health, wellbeing and performance. Now there is a way to measure this hidden gem, thanks to modern technology that facilitates quick, precise and cost-efficient measurement of human balance. Precise measurement will help professionals understand the significance of balance better alongside its possible connections to performance, illnesses and functional capacity in general. Our aim is to be involved in realising this development together with our partners and clients,” says Matti Vartiainen, CEO of Ainone.
Partnering with Suunto
Suunto is the technological partner of Ainone, the Finnish company aiming at the global market through innovative design. Ainone’s solution utilises Suunto’s open Movesense-sensor and product development platform. Jussi Kaasinen, Director responsible for Movesense, comments on the cooperation between the companies: “There is a distinct need for innovative solutions like Ainone Balance, which measure human performance. We are very pleased to facilitate the design and production of such innovative products through our Movesense technology.”
References
1https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4632639/
²https://www.alz.co.uk/research/WorldAlzheimerReport2018.pdf
³https://www.alz.org/media/Documents/alzheimers-facts-and-figures-2019-r.pdf
Business Finland has provided funding for the development of Ainone Balance.
Yhteyshenkilöt
Contacts:
Matti Vartiainen, CEO
matti.vartiainen@ainone.eu
+358 50 585 3884
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.ainone.eu
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista ensimmäisten joukossa? Kun tilaat mediatiedotteemme, saat ne sähköpostiisi välittömästi julkaisuhetkellä. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Ainone
TASAPAINOON SUOMALAISTA SENSORITEKNOLOGIAA HYÖDYNTÄMÄLLÄ!21.8.2019 17:49:43 EEST | Tiedote
Suomalainen Ainone on kehittänyt Ainone Balance® -nimisen tasapainon mittaussovelluksen, joka on terveydenhuollon ja valmennuksen ammattilaisille tarkoitettu CE-merkitty lääkinnällinen laite. Vaikka ammattilaisten keskuudessa tasapainoa pidetään tärkeänä, arvioidaan sitä enimmäkseen silmämääräisesti tai kellon, kynän ja arviointiasteikon avulla, toisinaan se saattaa myös jäädä kokonaan tekemättä. Nyt ammattilaisen avuksi tasapainon arviointiin tuodaan mobiiliteknologiaan perustuva mittauslaite. Tarvitaan vain Movesense-sensori sekä Ainone Balance -mittaussovellus. Ainone Balance antaa tarkan numeerisen arvon tasapainosta. Sitä voidaan hyödyntää toimintakyvyn arvioinnissa, kuntoutumisen ja valmennuksen seurannassa sekä osana muita tasapainotestejä. Ainone Balancella tasapainoa voi mitata yksinkertaisesti ja nopeasti.