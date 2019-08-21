FIND BALANCE THROUGH FINNISH SENSOR TECHNOLOGY!

Ainone Balance® Software, created by the Finnish company Ainone for balance measurement, is intended for use by health care and coaching professionals. Ainone Balance® is a CE labelled medical device. Even though balance is considered important by professionals, it is in most cases evaluated only visually or with the help of a watch, pen and a scale of assessment. Sometimes an evaluation is completely neglected. Ainone has developed a measurement device based on mobile technology to assist professionals in evaluating balance. All that is needed is a Movesense sensor and the Ainone Balance measurement software. Ainone Balance gives a precise numeric value of balance, which can be utilised in human performance measurement, monitoring of rehabilitation and coaching, and as part of other balance tests. Ainone Balance is a simple and quick way to measure balance.

Balance is an indication of human performance

Control of balance is one of the key components of human performance, in working age people, children, the aged and athletes alike. Balance is also linked to certain musculoskeletal and neurological diseases. Research indicates that measurement of balance can identify signs related to ageing or illnesses. For example, in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease, impairment of balance together with cognitive performance may constitute a factor that can facilitate a diagnosis of at the early stage of the disease¹. The total estimated worldwide cost of dementia care is around US$ 1,000 billion². Early diagnosis of the disease will save care costs and improve quality of life for affected individuals³.

“Balance has been widely overlooked in evaluating human health, wellbeing and performance. Now there is a way to measure this hidden gem, thanks to modern technology that facilitates quick, precise and cost-efficient measurement of human balance. Precise measurement will help professionals understand the significance of balance better alongside its possible connections to performance, illnesses and functional capacity in general. Our aim is to be involved in realising this development together with our partners and clients,” says Matti Vartiainen, CEO of Ainone.

Partnering with Suunto

Suunto is the technological partner of Ainone, the Finnish company aiming at the global market through innovative design. Ainone’s solution utilises Suunto’s open Movesense-sensor and product development platform. Jussi Kaasinen, Director responsible for Movesense, comments on the cooperation between the companies: “There is a distinct need for innovative solutions like Ainone Balance, which measure human performance. We are very pleased to facilitate the design and production of such innovative products through our Movesense technology.”

Business Finland has provided funding for the development of Ainone Balance.