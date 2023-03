Fingrid Oyj:n varsinaisen yhtiökokouksen päätökset

Balance service fees for balance responsible parties to decrease on 1 May 2023 29.3.2023 10:30:00 EEST | Press release

Fingrid will lower the balance service fees for balance responsible parties from 1 May 2023. The reason for this is a drop in the costs of power system reserves, brought about by the calming of the exceptional market situation and the expansion of the automatic frequency restoration reserve market in the Nordic countries.