Finnish Fourkind lands in Amsterdam and aims to hire thirty consultants

Finnish hands-on advisory and management consultancy Fourkind has established their third office in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

The local company, Fourkind B.V. has already been set up and the first local recruitments are already working on client cases. The consultancy aims for fast growth in the Netherlands by the end of 2019.

“We have grown profitably to employ 25 people in Helsinki in less than a year. Amsterdam is a larger market and a central business hub to Europe so we’re expecting at least a similar trajectory” says Fourkind B.V’s Director Mikko Pajulahti.

Currently Fourkind serves 15 clients and operates out of three offices in Helsinki, Shanghai and now Amsterdam. Fourkind differentiates itself from other consultancies by working between management and technology consultancies in strategic spearhead projects. The company’s areas of expertise include artificial intelligence, platform economy, industry 4.0 and overall business transformation.

The Amsterdam office will allow Fourkind to further respond to the growing demand for combined technology and management consulting in Central and Western Europe. The decision to expand into Amsterdam was an outcome of a thorough study.

“Amsterdam has a lot of interesting client potential, a thriving technology scene and an exceptional pro-business mentality. In addition, Amsterdam leverages creative mechanisms to attract both talent and companies from abroad”, says Pajulahti.

Relocating to another country creates unexpected costs, which The Netherlands is trying to mitigate by granting a 30% tax break for expats meeting certain standards. Also, the City of Amsterdam is creating a lucrative infrastructure for new companies. For example, they act as a matchmaker between corporations and smaller companies entering the market.