Finnish Marine Industries Federation Finnboat elects Kim Koskinen as Chairman
The Finnish Marine Industries Federation Finnboat has elected Kim Koskinen, Country Manager of the company Vetus Oy, as its new chairman of the board. Mr. Koskinen has worked in the boating industry since 2002, starting out then with the company Vator Oy before changing to Vetus Oy in 2009. He has been actively involved in the operations of Finnboat since 2009 and has a long background as a board member in the federation as well as in the Finnish Marine Suppliers’ Association.
Kim Tigerstedt, Managing Director of Maritim, continues as Finnboat’s 1stVice Chairman and Mikael Winqvist, Managing Director of the boat manufacturer AMT Boats as 2ndVice Chairman.
The other Board members are Johan Carpelan (Targa Boats/Botnia Marin), Ben Fagerström (Marino Boats), Markku Hämäläinen (Honda, Yanmar and Torqeedo importer Oy Otto Brandt Ab), Anders Kurtén (Oy Baltic Yachts Ab), Joni Leeve (Yacht Repair and Service Leevene), Terho Liukkonen (Suvi Boats), Jari Löfroos (Finnmaster and Grandezza Boats), Risto Paronen (Boat dealership Lahden Bike Marine), Juha Pulli (Boat importer Nordec Nautic), Thomas Sarin (Sargo Boats/Sarins Båtar), Jani Snell (Faster Boats/Juha Snell) and Juha Väyrynen (Bella, Flipper and Aquador Boats).
Mikael Winqvist continues as Chairman of the Board of the Finnish Boating Industry Association, and Kim Koskinen as Board Chairman of the Finnish Marine Equipment Suppliers Association. Juha Pulli serves as Chairman of the Finnish Marine Retailers’ Association in 2020, and Joni Leeve continues as Chairman of the Association of Finnish Boat Yards in 2020.
The boat industry is a significant employer in Finland: The companies in the field directly employ 3,500 people, while the total employment effect lies between 4,000 and 6,000 people. Boat building is going strong in Finland, unlike in the other Nordic countries. In the previous year, as much as 76 per cent of Finnish production was exported elsewhere.
Contacts
Jarkko PajusaloManaging Director+358 40 673 4032jarkko@finnboat.fi
Kim KoskinenChairman of the Board, Finnish Marine Industries Federation Finnboat
2020 -+358 44 512 0409kkoskinen@vetus.com
About Finnboat
Käenkuja 8 A 47
00500 Helsinki
http://www.finnboat.fi/
Finnboat on maamme venealan teollisuuden ja kaupan toimialajärjestö. Finnboatin jäsenkunta vastaa lähes sataprosenttisesti alan kotimaan liikevaihdosta ja Suomen veneviennistä. Sivulta www.suomiveneilee.filöydät nopeasti ajan tasalla olevat tiedot jäsenyritysten uusista ja käytetyistä veneistä ja moottoreista sekä tarvikkeista ja muista palveluista.
Latest releases from Finnboat
Kim Koskinen styrelseordförande för Båtbranschens Centralförbund Finnboat29.11.2019 15:03:20 EET | Tiedote
Vetus Oy:s country manager Kim Koskinen har valts till ny styrelseordförande för Båtbranschens Centralförbund Finnboat rf. Koskinen har från och med år 2002 verkat inom båtbranschen, först i tjänst hos Vator Oy och från och med år 2009 hos Vetus Oy. Koskinen har varit aktivt med i Finnboats verksamhet från och med år 2009 och verkat länge i styrelsen för Båtbranschens Komponentleverantörer rf och i Finnboats styrelse.
Kim Koskinen Venealan Keskusliitto Finnboatin puheenjohtajaksi29.11.2019 15:03:19 EET | Tiedote
Venealan Keskusliitto Finnboat ry:n uudeksi hallituksen puheenjohtajaksi on valittu Vetus Oy:n maajohtaja Kim Koskinen. Koskinen on toiminut venealalla vuodesta 2002 aluksi Vator Oy:n ja vuodesta 2009 alkaen Vetus Oy:n palveluksessa. Finnboatin toiminnassa Koskinen on ollut aktiivisesti mukana vuodesta 2009 ja on toiminut pitkään Venealan Osatoimittajat ry:n johtokunnassa ja Finnboatin hallituksessa.
Uiva venenäyttely kasvoi koko perheen kesätapahtumaksi22.8.2019 13:19:15 EEST | Uutinen
Sunnuntaina päättyneen Helsingin Uivan venenäyttelyn kävijämäärä kasvoi edellisvuodesta peräti seitsemän prosenttia. Venerekisteröintien kasvu näkyi myös tyytyväisten näytteilleasettajien määrässä: mukana oli yli 155 näytteilleasettajaa ja yli 280 venettä. Nelipäiväinen tapahtuma on viime vuosina laajentunut perinteisestä venenäyttelystä koko perheen kesätapahtumaksi, johon tullaan viettämään aikaa perheen tai ystävien kanssa.
Flytande båtutställningen växte till hela familjens sommarevenemang22.8.2019 13:19:14 EEST | Uutinen
Helsingfors Flytande båtutställning avslutades i söndags och besökarantalet steg med hela sju procent jämfört med fjolåret. Tillväxten i båtregistreringarna syntes även i mängden nöjda utställare: drygt 155 utställare deltog och båtarnas antal översteg 280 stycken. Fyradagarsevenemanget har under de senaste åren utvidgats från en traditionell båtutställning till ett sommarevenemang för hela familjen, dit man kommer för att tillbringa tid med familjen och med vänner.
The Helsinki Boat-Afloat Show evolved into a summer event for the whole family22.8.2019 13:19:14 EEST | Uutinen
The Helsinki Boat-Afloat Show that ended on Sunday saw its attendance rise by seven per cent from the previous year. New boat registrations in Finland are on an upward trend, and the number of exhibitors at the event also reflected this: there were more than 155 exhibitors present with over 280 boats on display, and they were pleased with the show. Over the past years, the four-day event has expanded from a conventional boat show into a summer event for the entire family. People come there to spend time with family and friends.
Small motorboats driving boat sales in Finland15.8.2019 12:57:55 EEST | Press release
The popularity of boating continues to grow in Finland. Early in the year, the number of new watercraft registrations in Finland increased by eight per cent over the previous year. Small motorboats provided most of the impetus, as their registrations were up by 14 per cent, a substantial increase. Their popularity goes to explain why small outboard-powered boats make up a majority of the altogether more than 280 boats exhibited at the Helsinki Boat-Afloat Show opening this Thursday. Finnish boat exports increased by almost 10 per cent over the corresponding period a year ago.
