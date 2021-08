Finnoon keskuksen asemakaavoitus uudelleen työn alle – lintujen suojeluun vahvempi velvoitus

Espoo and Turku developing robot bus traffic together with partners 24.8.2021 08:44:26 EEST | Press release

When will robot buses run in cities? Robot buses have been tested in urban environments in Finland for several years now, and the future goal is for them to become a permanent part of urban public transport. The cities of Espoo and Turku joined forces to explore how automated public transport could function as part of the public transport system.