Finnvera sitoutuu alusrahoituksen ilmastovaikutuksia seuraaviin Poseidon Principles -periaatteisiin

European guarantee will enable Finnvera to grant EUR 650 million of loans to Finnish companies 6.4.2021

Finnvera is joining the Pan-European Guarantee Fund (EGF) programme of the European Investment Bank (EIB) Group. On 1 April 2021, Finnvera and the EIB signed an agreement on a guarantee programme which will enable Finnvera to grant a total of EUR 650 million of working capital and investment loans, mainly for the financing needs of large enterprises. This funding will have a 75% EIB guarantee. The guarantee programme will be in force until the end of 2021.