Finnvera: Varainhankinta mahdollistaa kauppoja vientiyrityksille

Finnvera: Funding enables export companies’ foreign trade 14.11.2019 10:01:21 EET | Press release

Finnvera’s funding has succeeded as planned this year. In October Finnvera, a Finnish state-owned specialised financing company, issued a USD 1 billion bond and in April a EUR 1 billion bond. Both of the issues’ order books were twice oversubscribed. Finnvera’s annual funding needs amount to some two billion euros. The goal is to obtain funding from capital market to enable Finnvera to provide competitive export credits to customers of Finnish export companies. Arranging financing to Finnish exporters’ foreign customers may play a crucial part in closing an export deal.