Finnvera: Vientitakuulaitos takaa vientiä ja arvioi riskejä pitkäjänteisesti – tehtävänä viennin jatkuvuuden turvaaminen

Finnvera: Export Credit Agency guarantees exports and assesses risks on a long-term basis - The aim is to secure the continuity of exports 18.12.2020 13:00:00 EET | Press release

The long-term nature of funding is a key factor in Finnish export companies’ and foreign buyers’ commitment to transactions. Trade negotiations are long processes, especially when talking about large-scale commodities such as a cruise ship. In 2015, Finnvera made the credit decision on the Mardi Gras ship handed over by the Meyer Turku Shipyard to the Carnival Cruise Line shipping company today.