Flow based -menetelmän seuraava keskustelutilaisuus 19.6.

Fingrid uses congestion income to benefit customers and waives grid service fees 25.5.2023 14:19:05 EEST | Press release

Fingrid is confirming its earlier plans to use the record-high congestion income from 2022 to benefit its customers and waive grid service fees for six months in 2023. In 2022, grid service fees were waived for four months. For 2023, Fingrid has announced that it will waive grid service fees for January, February and June and now confirms that it will waive grid service fees for July, November and December. This will reduce grid customers’ fees by altogether some EUR 300 million.