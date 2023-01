Förra årets produktionseffekter av det förnyade Olympiastadion var 194 miljoner – landmärket får beröm särskilt för evenemangen

Output impacts of renewed Olympic Stadium rose to 194 million in 2022 – landmark site particularly applauded for its events 30.1.2023 13:02:41 EET | Tiedote

After the major refurbishment in 2016–2020, the renewed Olympic Stadium was re-inaugurated in August 2020. The refurbished, extended and renewed Stadium is an increasingly versatile arena for events as well as an exercise and a meeting place for all. Therefore, its economic significance and employment and tax impacts have exceeded all expectations.