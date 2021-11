Fortinetista tulee Euroopan kiertueen virallinen kyberturvallisuuskumppani

Pilot Study for New Depression Treatment Protocol with Nexstim NBT® System Starts in Kuopio University Hospital 22.9.2020 08:30:00 EEST | Press release

Pilot Study for New Depression Treatment Protocol with Nexstim NBT® System Starts in Kuopio University Hospital Company Announcement, Inside information, Helsinki, 22 September 2020 at 9.30 am (EEST) Pilot Study for New Depression Treatment Protocol with Nexstim NBT® System Starts in Kuopio University Hospital Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") announces that a pilot study on the use of accelerated iTBS protocol in treatment of severe depression with Nexstim NBT® System is starting at Kuopio University Hospital. Accelerated iTBS means transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy where stimulation is given several times per day for one week whereas in conventional TMS therapy, stimulation is given once a day during several weeks. In the pilot study, the effectiveness of the accelerated iTBS protocol will be tested in 10 patients comparing to 10 patients who participate in conventional TMS therapy. The patient treatments in the study are expected to be complet