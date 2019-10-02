Framatome-Siemens to supply Hanhikivi 1 nuclear power plant’s main automation

Framatome-Siemens, the French-German consortium, has been contracted to supply main instrumentation and control (I&C) systems for the Hanhikivi 1 nuclear power plant. All the major suppliers for the project have now been selected.

The main building contractor Titan-2 has reached an agreement with Framatome-Siemens to supply automation for the Hanhikivi-1 power plant. According to the contract, Framatome will supply the safety automation systems and Siemens will be the operational I&C systems supplier.

“I&C contract is an important milestone for the entire Hanhikivi-1 project. Framatome-Siemens has experience in both Finnish safety requirements and Russian VVER technology. Now when all the major suppliers have been selected, the design and licensing work can proceed according to our schedule,” says Jouni Takakarhu, Project Director at Fennovoima and continues “We already have almost 1000 approved supply contracts in the project.”.

Fennovoima was involved in the negotiations as the owner of the project, ensuring that the Hanhikivi 1 power plant’s I&C systems will be supplied by one of the most recognized companies in the field.

“Framatome and Siemens will be involved in design, implementation and analysis of the automation solutions of the Hanhikivi 1 plant. Our goal is to get the construction license in 2021. Before that the preliminary safety analysis report must be completed and submitted to Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority (STUK). As the related basic design work progresses, we are also preparing for the construction stage. There is still a lot of work to be done to meet the Finnish requirements in preparing the entire supply chain for the construction start,” says Timo Okkonen, COO of Fennovoima.

The I&C systems of the nuclear power plant provide the control, protection and monitoring functions needed to ensure safe and reliable plant operation.

