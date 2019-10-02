Framatome-Siemens to supply Hanhikivi 1 nuclear power plant’s main automation
Framatome-Siemens, the French-German consortium, has been contracted to supply main instrumentation and control (I&C) systems for the Hanhikivi 1 nuclear power plant. All the major suppliers for the project have now been selected.
The main building contractor Titan-2 has reached an agreement with Framatome-Siemens to supply automation for the Hanhikivi-1 power plant. According to the contract, Framatome will supply the safety automation systems and Siemens will be the operational I&C systems supplier.
“I&C contract is an important milestone for the entire Hanhikivi-1 project. Framatome-Siemens has experience in both Finnish safety requirements and Russian VVER technology. Now when all the major suppliers have been selected, the design and licensing work can proceed according to our schedule,” says Jouni Takakarhu, Project Director at Fennovoima and continues “We already have almost 1000 approved supply contracts in the project.”.
Fennovoima was involved in the negotiations as the owner of the project, ensuring that the Hanhikivi 1 power plant’s I&C systems will be supplied by one of the most recognized companies in the field.
“Framatome and Siemens will be involved in design, implementation and analysis of the automation solutions of the Hanhikivi 1 plant. Our goal is to get the construction license in 2021. Before that the preliminary safety analysis report must be completed and submitted to Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority (STUK). As the related basic design work progresses, we are also preparing for the construction stage. There is still a lot of work to be done to meet the Finnish requirements in preparing the entire supply chain for the construction start,” says Timo Okkonen, COO of Fennovoima.
The I&C systems of the nuclear power plant provide the control, protection and monitoring functions needed to ensure safe and reliable plant operation.
For more information:
Heli Nikula
Communications Manager, Fennovoima
p. +358 20 757 8429
Mihail Tchitcherin
Communications Officer, Fennovoima
p. +358 20 757 8452
Keywords
About Fennovoima Oy
Salmisaarenaukio 1
00180 Helsinki
http://www.fennovoima.fi
Fennovoima is constructing new nuclear power in order to produce reasonably priced electricity for the Finnish trade and industries and for Finnish households, help Finland to move toward energy self-sufficiency and increase competition in electricity markets.
Subscribe to releases from Fennovoima Oy
Subscribe to all the latest releases from Fennovoima Oy by registering your e-mail address below. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Latest releases from Fennovoima Oy
Framatome-Siemens toimittaa Hanhikivi 1 -ydinvoimalaitoksen automaation2.10.2019 11:01:45 EEST | Tiedote
Automaation päätoimittajaksi on vahvistunut ranskalais-saksalainen Framatome-Siemens-konsortio. Sopimuksen myötä kaikki Hanhikivi 1 -projektin tärkeimmät toimittajat on nyt valittu.
Fennovoima and Lehto clinched the contract for the office buildings27.6.2019 14:47:17 EEST | Press release
Fennovoima and Lehto Tilat Oy (subsidiary of Lehto Group) have signed an agreement for the design and implementation of the Hanhikivi 1 nuclear power plant’s administration building and plant office. Contract, the value of which is approximately EUR 30 million, is based on the preliminary agreement which was signed in 2018. This is the most significant individual contract under Fennovoima’s scope of works.
Fennovoima ja Lehto urakkasopimukseen hallintorakennuksen ja laitostoimiston rakentamisesta27.6.2019 14:47:16 EEST | Tiedote
Fennovoima ja Lehto Groupiin kuuluva Lehto Tilat Oy ovat allekirjoittaneet urakkasopimuksen Hanhikivi 1 -ydinvoimalaitoksen hallintorakennuksen ja laitostoimiston suunnittelusta ja rakentamisesta. Urakkasopimus, arvoltaan noin 30 miljoonaa euroa, perustuu vuonna 2018 solmittuun esisopimukseen. Kyseessä on merkittävin Fennovoiman toimituslaajuuteen kuuluva urakka.
Fennovoiman hallituksen toimintakertomus ja vastuullisuusraportti on julkaistu28.3.2019 13:00:00 EET | Tiedote
Fennovoiman tänään julkaisema Vastuullisuusraportti 2018 osoittaa kehitystä useilla osa-alueilla.
Fennovoima to change its organizational structure as part of development program27.3.2019 13:00:00 EET | Press release
Fennovoima is changing its organizational structure and will establish a new Utility Operations organization unit. The goal of the change is to clarify responsibilities and improve collaboration with the plant supplier in the next phases of the project.
Fennovoima muuttaa organisaationsa rakennetta osana kehitysohjelmaa27.3.2019 13:00:00 EET | Tiedote
Fennovoima muuttaa organisaationsa rakennetta ja muodostaa uuden laitostoiminnot-yksikön. Muutoksen tavoitteena on selkeyttää vastuita ja parantaa yhteistyötä laitostoimittajan kanssa hankkeen seuraavissa vaiheissa.
In our pressroom you can read all our latest releases, find our press contacts, images, documents and other relevant information about us.Visit our pressroom