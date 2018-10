František Kupkas internationella storutställning på Ateneum i februari

Paintings by Swiss artist Not Vital invite viewers to look slowly 17.10.2018 14:52 | Tiedote

From 19 October 2018 to 20 January 2019, one of the exhibition galleries at the Ateneum Art Museum will host an exhibition of works by the Swiss artist Not Vital (born 1948). The artist, whose career started in the 1960s, is best known for his sculptures and the architectonic installations he has created around the world. This exhibition presents him in a new light: as a painter. The exhibition features a series of 26 Vital’s most recent paintings.