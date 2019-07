Generation 2020 -näyttelyn taiteilijat valittu

Generation 2020: the exhibition's artists have been selected 23.7.2019 08:01:00 EEST | Press release

Generation 2020, an extensive exhibition including a total of 80 artists, will open at Amos Rex next spring. The open call for the exhibition saw 468 applications and over 1,600 work proposals from artists aged 15–23. In their works, several applicants explored the human relationship with the surrounding nature and technology – themes that define the future of the rising generation. Works of the exhibition will be displayed in Amos Rex’s underground exhibition spaces as well as the Bio Rex cinema.