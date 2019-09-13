German Environmental Prize awarded to soil scientist and cleaning products manufacturer

Prof. Dr. Ingrid Kögel-Knabner (Munich) and Reinhard Schneider (Mainz) honoured on 27 October 2019 in Mannheim

Osnabrück, Germany. In 2019, soil scientist Prof. Dr. Ingrid Kögel-Knabner (60) from the Technical University of Munich, and entrepreneur Reinhard Schneider (51) from Mainz, whose company, Werner & Mertz, is in the laundry detergent and cleaning product industry and is dedicated to comprehensive sustainability at every stage of production, will split the German Environmental Prize, which is awarded by the German Environmental Foundation (DBU) and has a remuneration of EUR 500.000. At today’s announcement of the prize winners, DBU General Secretary Alexander Bonde emphasized that they are both "innovators in the field of environmental protection who provide us with the solutions of the future for the enormous ecological challenges of the present. We need fundamental economic, political and technological change processes at all levels in order to find truly sustainable development." The prize will be awarded on 27 October 2019 in Mannheim by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.



