GoExpo 2022 avautuu uudistuneena

Habitare Design Competition finalists announced 10.8.2021 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

The three finalists in the 2020 Habitare Design Competition will be featured at the 2021 Habitare. The theme of the design competition, “bread and water”, was perceived to be challenging, but also current and relevant. The competition is organised in cooperation with Aalto University, and its head judge is Anna von Schewen from Sweden. Habitare will be held at Messukeskus in Helsinki from 15 to 19 September 2021.