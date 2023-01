Gofore päivitti työehtosopimustaan – Palkkaratkaisu pysyy ennallaan, perhevapaisiin parannuksia

Invitation to Gofore’s Capital Markets Day 2023 14.12.2022 15:30:00 EET | Press release

Gofore Plc Press Release 14 December 2022 Invitation to Gofore's Capital Markets Day on 13 January 2023 Gofore is pleased to invite investors, analysts and media representatives to the company’s Capital Markets Day 2023. The event will be held as a live webcast. In the event, Gofore’s CEO Mikael Nylund and other executives of the company delve into the strategy update communicated today. Day: Friday, 13 January 2023 Time: 9.30 – 12.30 a.m. EET Webcast and enrolment: https://gofore.videosync.fi/2023-cmd Participants are requested to enroll for the event with the link above, and use the same link to follow the webcast in real time and for watching a recording afterwards. The event is held in English. A recording of the event along with its presentation material can be found after the event on Gofore’s IR website at https://gofore.com/en/invest/releases-and-reports/reports-and-presentations/. Welcome! Mikael Nylund, CEO, Gofore Plc tel. +358 40 540 2280 mikael.nylund@gofore.com Gofore Plc