Google valitsi IBM MaaS360 with Watsonin yrityksille suunnattujen ratkaisujen joukkoon

IBM julkisti vuoden 2018 viimeisen vuosineljänneksen ja koko vuoden tulokset 22.1.2019 23:53 | Tiedote

Highlights Fourth Quarter: • GAAP EPS from continuing operations of $2.15 -- Includes charge of $1.9 billion related to the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 • Operating (non-GAAP) EPS of $4.87 • Revenue of $21.8 billion, down 3 percent (down 1 percent adjusting for currency) -- Global Business Services and Cognitive Solutions revenue grew year to year • Gross profit margin up 10 basis points year to year; pre-tax income margin up more than 50 basis points year to year -- Continued strong services gross profit margin expansion year to year Full Year: • GAAP EPS from continuing operations of $9.51 -- Includes charge of $2.0 billion related to the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 • Operating (non-GAAP) EPS of $13.81 • Revenue of $79.6 billion, up 1 percent (flat year to year adjusting for currency) • Strategic imperatives revenue of $39.8 billion, up 9 percent • Cloud revenue of $19.2 billion, up 12 percent -- As-a-service annual exit run rate for cloud revenue of $12.2 billion in the