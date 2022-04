GRK:n Viron tytäryhtiön toimitusjohtajaksi ja hallituksen jäseneksi on nimitetty Priit Paabo

GRK has been selected to participate in the Hailuoto bridge and road project to improve Hailuoto’s accessibility 15.3.2022 09:00:00 EET | Press release

GRK is participating in the Hailuoto GAP consortium offer, which has been selected by the Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency as an alliance partner for the Hailuoto causeway in Finland following a competitive tender. GRK is involved in the alliance as an infrastructure constructor and the designers are Afry Finland Oy, Plaana Oy and Insinööritoimisto Ponvia Oy. The total estimated cost of the project is approximately EUR 96 million. GRK’s share of the value of the contract will be specified later based on the development phase.