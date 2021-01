Grönlund-Nisusen uusi julkinen teos Triad on valmistunut Kalasatamaan

Grönlund–Nisunen’s new public art installation Triad completed in Kalasatama 29.1.2021 09:44:14 EET | Press release

A new public work of art is now complete in Kalasatama Comprehensive School, Helsinki. Triad by Tommi Grönlund and Petteri Nisunen is a colourful light installation embedded into the wall of the school cafeteria. The installation integrated into the architecture consists of three circles created with LED strips with regularly changing colours.