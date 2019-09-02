Habitare Pro to offer a look into total brand experience and to discuss climate change and the circular economy
Habitare Pro will offer architecture, design, spatial design and lighting professionals a look into total brand experience, as well as discussion about the capability of the construction industry to influence climate change. Habitare Pro will be held as part of the Habitare event, from 11 to 13 September 2019, at Messukeskus in Helsinki.
The international keynote speakers at Habitare Pro will be Alastair Kean, development director at the British brand agency Dalziel & Pown; and the strategist, partner and Head of Business of the Swedish design agency Kurppa Hosk, Martin Stenberg. In his speech, Kean will specifically address the importance of total brand experience, and the experiential aspects of buying, using and consuming products. Stenberg, in turn, will speak about the importance of memorable experiences from the perspective of the experience economy. He has more than 15 years of experience working with the world’s leading consumer brands.
Finnish speakers to focus on climate change and circular economy
The panel discussions at the stand of the Helsinki and Uusimaa region branch of the Finnish Association of Architects (Hesa SAFA) will deal with the capability of the construction industry to curb climate change, and the role of designers in promoting the circular economy, including favouring recycled building components and materials. The speech by the interior landscaping company Ambius will discuss how scents can be used to create images and memorable and distinctive sensory experiences. The project manager Jukka Lallo (City of Helsinki) and the sales and marketing manager Tomi Pöllänen (Piiroinen) will discuss the new seats at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium, which demonstrate the Finnish ability for innovation.
Featuring companies from various sectors of interior design
Habitare Pro will feature companies from various sectors working on interior design projects. Furniture design and manufacture will be represented, for example, by Kinnarps, a specialist in office furniture; Hamari Auditorium Furniture Solutions, which specialises in auditorium furniture; and Lepo Product, Piiroinen and Holli, which concentrate on public-space furnishings. Lighting design and manufacture will be represented by Light Cognitive; surface materials and textile importers by Nevotex by Nevoborg; and carpet and curtain manufacturers by Wanted Interior. Presentation and event technology solutions will be represented by Bright Sales & Installation.
Ideas Climbing Up – Ideas Taking Root
The theme of Habitare Pro, Mindspaces, will be explored from the perspectives of the senses, new technologies and balance. The Habitare Pro exhibition design, Ideas Climbing Up – Ideas Taking Root, is by the designer Mirjami Rissanen. It provides the visitor with an experience of the expression of ideas in the form of light and shadow. Visitors enter the space through a dark tunnel, guided by strips of light that emerge from the floor and climb onto the walls and the ceiling. The screen in the programme area is also framed by strips of LED light shooting upwards from floor level.
Check out the full Habitare Pro programme https://habitare.messukeskus.com/habitare-pro/. Professionals can access the event for free with registration.
To be held in conjunction with Habitare, Habitare Pro is an exhibition, a specialist programme and a B2B buying event for architecture, design, spatial design and lighting professionals, from 11 to 13 September
About Messukeskus
Messuaukio 1
00520 HELSINKI
+358 40 450 3250http://www.messukeskus.com
Messukeskus edistää suomalaista elinkeinoelämää mahdollistamalla tuloksellisia kasvokkain kohtaamisia messuilla, kokouksissa, kongresseissa ja muissa tapahtumissa. Messukeskus järjestää vuosittain 65 messutapahtumaa ja 1500 kokousta ja kongressia, joihin osallistuu yli miljoona vierasta. Messukeskuksen omistajayritys Suomen Messut Osuuskunta täyttää 100 vuotta vuonna 2019. | Messukeskus – sata vuotta tapahtumien keskipisteessä
Messukeskus Helsinki, Expo and Convention Centre, promotes Finnish welfare by enabling effective face to face encounters at exhibitions, meetings, conferences and other events. Annually, 65 exhibitions and 1500 meetings and congresses are held at Messukeskus. Over one million visitors take part in the events. The Finnish Fair Corporation, the company that owns Messukeskus Helsinki, celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2019. | Messukeskus – A century in the centre of events
