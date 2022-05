Habitaren ohjelmassa paneudutaan muotoilun ja sisustamisen tulevaisuuksiin

Habitare programme focuses on the future of design and interior decoration 17.5.2022 14:05:00 EEST | Press release

The programme of Finland’s leading interior decoration and design event has been announced. The 2022 Habitare in the autumn will explore new approaches to lifestyles and homes, trends in design and interior decoration, and insights from designers in Finland and abroad. Habitare will be held at Messukeskus in Helsinki from 7 to 11 September 2022.