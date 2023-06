Hämeen linnaan luodaan pohjolan humiseva metsä – uusi näyttely kertoo metsiemme kuninkaallisista

Contemporary ceramics exhibition finds a romantic setting in Hvitträsk 2.6.2023 08:22:00 EEST | Press release

The Atelier Life exhibition, opening in June, will bring the contemporary ceramics of the Arabia Art Department Society to Hvitträsk’s unique milieu. The artists of the Arabia Art Department Society, which celebrates its 20-year anniversary this year, all have their own unique ways of approaching clay as a material. The works of art included in the exhibition showcase the many possibilities of clay and its burned form. The exhibition is open from 9 June to 30 September 2023. Media representatives are invited to the exhibition opening ceremony on Thursday 8 June 2023 at 17.00. Please register with Communications Officer Katariina Käyhkö, tel. +358 295 336 145, katariina.kayhko@kansallismuseo.fi.