Hanhikivi 1 -ydinvoimalaitoksen pääkomponenttien valmistus alkanut

Manufacturing of main components of the Hanhikivi 1 nuclear power plant has begun 14.10.2019 14:10:20 EEST | Press release

Today Japan Steel Works Ltd has started the forging of generator rotor for the Finnish Hanhikivi 1 NPP. Manufacturing of the rotor will take approximately nine months, after which the component will be transported to GE Steam Power factory to Belfort, France to be machined. The generator rotor is 8 meters long and two meters in diameter. The rotor weighs 240 tons. Fennovoima will monitor the progress of works in accordance with its inspection program.