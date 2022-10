Hankook iON Winter: uudet talvirenkaat sähköautoihin

Hankook and girl power: W Series starts on Hankook tyres at Formula 1 race weekends 5.5.2021 15:41:33 EEST | Press release

Hankook is once again the exclusive tyre partner of the W Series in 2021, which this season shares the bill with the Formula 1 World Championship. This marks a world first for the premium tyre maker’s high-end Ventus Race tyre: for the first time in the history of motorsport, a single-seater racing series featuring only women drivers will support the pinnacle of motor racing.