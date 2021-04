Harrastamisen Suomen mallin toiminta käynnistyy tänään 19.4.2021 Helsingissä

Contemporary art event Helsinki Biennial will be held in summer 2021 7.4.2021 10:30:00 EEST | Press release

The inaugural Helsinki Biennial will be held this summer from 12 June to 26 September 2021 on Vallisaari island and in mainland Helsinki. It will be available to audiences as allowed by the COVID-19 restrictions. All announced artists and artist groups, as well as one new arts collective, will take part in the biennial.