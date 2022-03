HELMIME-kiertue tuo miimitaidetta helsinkiläisiin kirjastoihin

HELMIME tour brings mime art to libraries in Helsinki 1.3.2022 10:33:00 EET | Press release

In spring 2022, the libraries of Helsinki will host performances consisting of comic mime numbers. The Helsinki-based dance and mime theatre Auraco’s HELMIME tour will visit seven libraries in Helsinki between March and May. The mime events are free of charge, and the non-verbal works do not require language skills from the spectators. The performances are suitable for all ages.