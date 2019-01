Helsingin Caravan-messuilla entistä enemmän uutuusmalleja

Helsinki Chemicals Forum has published its themes for 2019 2.1.2019 13:38 | Tiedote

The themes for the next Helsinki Chemicals Forum conference will cover five themes: risk management options of chemicals of concern, the grouping of chemical substances, measuring the performance of different chemical management systems, plastics and circularity and the quality of and access to data on chemicals. The next conference will be organised on 23–24 May 2019 in Messukeskus Helsinki, Expo and Convention Centre.