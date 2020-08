Helsingin kaupungin selvitystyö esittää HAM Helsingin taidemuseon säätiöittämistä ja sijainniksi Suvilahden kaasukelloja

New public work of art from Tommi Toija in Alppila Upper Secondary School in Helsinki 25.8.2020 10:36:52 EEST | Press release

A new public work of art by artist and sculptor Tommi Toija (born 1974) has been completed in the courtyard of Alppila Upper Secondary School in Helsinki. The work Kukkulan kuningas (King of the Hill) is a figure standing on top of a sphere, ready to embrace the world with their arms spread wide. Water slowly streams from the palms of the figure and falls in the pool surrounding the work. The work is cast in bronze. The sphere has a diameter of 140 cm and it has been darkened by patina. The figure is 90 cm tall and it has been painted a light skin colour.