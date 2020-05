Helsingin kaupunkiympäristölautakunnan päätöstiedote 12.5.2020

An international competition to be held to find ideas for Lentoasemanpuisto in Malmi 11.5.2020 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

The site of the former Malmi Airport is going to become a recreational area open to the public. Hopefully, the idea competition for Lentoasemanpuisto will generate some innovative proposals that observe the unique cultural history and nature value of the area. The competition starts on 11 May 2020.