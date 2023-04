Helsingin Kurkimäessä käynnistyy empatiakampanja

A campaign for empathy launches in Kurkimäki, Helsinki 27.4.2023 10:00:00 EEST | Tiedote

The Deaconess Foundation and empathy artist Enni-Kukka Tuomala are launching a new shared project in Kurkimäki, East Helsinki. The Campaign for Empathy x Kurkimäki fosters a sense of community and understanding through creativity and art.