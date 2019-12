Helsingin liikuntajaoston päätöstiedote 16.12.

Nostalgia, an entity of works by Jaakko Niemelä to be exhibited in HAM 12.12.2019 11:56:18 EET | Press release

The Nostalgia exhibition by visual artist Jaakko Niemelä is the striking final part of a research project focused on seafaring and the artist’s own memories of his father. The artist has followed in the footsteps of his father, Sea Captain Erkki Niemelä, on oceanliners and learned more about the places he visited. Niemelä has used the material he has been collecting since 2012 to make a new and spatially impressive installation in the arched hall on the upper level of HAM.