Helsingin liikuntakursseille vapautuu hajapaikkoja

Youth facilities are almost back to normal starting from 1st of October – new facilities opened during the COVID-19 period 1.10.2021

The youth facilities of the City of Helsinki will continue their operations almost normally when the restrictions on assembly are lifted on 30 September 2021. During the COVID-19 period, new youth centres have been opened in different parts of Helsinki. The new recreation and assembly facilities offer young people more extensive and diverse group activities and recreation activities after a long period of COVID-19 restrictions. The activities promote the well-being, community spirit and social participation of young people.