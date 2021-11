Helsingin vanhimman puutalon vaiheista löytyi yllätyksiä

Many free-of-charge events in Helsinki on Independence Day and eve 23.11.2021 13:30:21 EET | Press release

Helsinki celebrates the 104th anniversary of Finland by organising dozens of free-of-charge events in various parts of the city on the Independence Day and eve, 5th and 6th December. The aim of the events is to celebrate the return to urban life and to support the recovery of the culture and events sector. COVID-19 safety instructions are followed at events.