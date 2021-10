Helsingin yliopisto hakee oikeutta järjestää terveystieteiden maisterikoulutusta – koulutus vahvistaisi sote-alaa koko Uudellamaalla

Solving The Global Water Challenge: University of Helsinki participates in International Innovation, Startup & Sustainability Action 13.10.2021 09:30:00 EEST | Press release

The University of Helsinki becomes partner in the Global Water Challenge in October 2021 with a launch in Helsinki. The aim of the Challenge is to attract Nordic and Baltic startups to present solutions in AI, IoT, Digital Twins, 5G, Cyber Security and Robotics among others that can help solve challenges such as floods, irrigation, water shortages, polluted water and environmental issues in cities and regions around the world. Also, these solutions could be used by industry in other sectors.