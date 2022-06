Helsinki Biennaalista tutut Alicja Kwaden julkiset teokset Kalasatamaan

Alicja Kwade’s public works from the Helsinki Biennial find a permanent home in Kalasatama 1.6.2022 09:52:04 EEST | Press release

In June, Helsinki’s Kalasatama will gain two new public works of art by Alicja Kwade. Originally seen in Vallisaari in summer 2021 as part of the Helsinki Biennial, the two pieces, titled Big Be-Hide and Pars Pro Toto, are now being permanently relocated to Kalasatama. Both works are editions created for Helsinki of concepts that the artist has realised in different parts of the world. Kwade (born 1979), who lives and works in Berlin, is one of the most interesting and sought-after artists in the field of international contemporary art. Her sculptures and installation often focus on the experiencing of time and space and the essence of reality.