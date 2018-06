Helsinki citizens awarded on Helsinki Day

Helsinki celebrates its 468th birthday on Helsinki Day, 12 June. The citizens have the chance to celebrate at over a hundred free events all around the city.

Mayor Jan Vapaavuori opens Helsinki Day on the Espa stage during the morning coffee event at 9:00. After this, the Mayor visits the Women's Hospital in accordance with the tradition to congratulate the first baby born on Helsinki Day as well as his or her parents. As tradition has it, Stadin Slangi ry will reward Stadin Kundi and Friidu on the Espa stage at about 12:00.

The reception room's balcony at the City Hall is open for the public at 14–16. On the balcony, you have the chance to meet the City of Helsinki's Mayor and Deputy Mayors.

The Mayor hosts the Helsinki Day festivities at Bio Rex, Lasipalatsi at 17:30. Citizens of Helsinki are rewarded at the party. The Helsinki residents have earned credit in the fields of sports, science, arts and culture.

The following prizes will be awarded at Bio Rex:

Golden Helsinki medals for distinguished citizens (10 persons)

Helsinki athlete of the year

Helsinki young athlete of the year

Helsinki coach of the year

Helsinki sports club of the year

Helsinki Science award

Culture award of the year

Artist awards of the year (3 persons)

For the press: The names of the Helsinki citizens awarded at the Helsinki Day festivities will be sent as an embargo to the media in a press release on Monday morning 11 June. The information is publishable on 12 June.

#helsinkiday #helsinkiforall

#helsinkipäivä #helsinkikaikille

#helsingforsdagen #helsingforsföralla

Further information:

The Mayor's programme and schedule

Director, Strategic Projects Sanna-Mari Jäntti

City Executive Office

tel. 0400 536 581

sanna-mari.jantti@hel.fi

The programme during Helsinki Day

Event Producer Marianne Saukkonen

Helsinki Marketing

tel. 040 334 7148

marianne.saukkonen@hel.fi

Mirva Harju

Information Officer

City Executive Office

tel. 040 358 2975

mirva.harju@hel.fi