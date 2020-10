Helsinki Education Weekillä yli sata verkkotapahtumaa – tervetuloa virtuaaliseen oppimisen juhlaan!

Helsinki Education Week offers more than 100 online events – Welcome to the virtual learning festival! 19.10.2020 13:00:00 EEST | Press release

Helsinki Education Week will this year be organised as a series of online events on 2-6 November 2020. The event week offers a diverse programme, including workshops, lectures, discussions, exchanges of experiences, and networking. The virtual implementation enables participation from all over Finland and the world.